McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
AAPL stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
