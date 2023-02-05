McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

AAPL stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

