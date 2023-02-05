Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 777 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 162.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

