Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

