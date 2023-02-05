Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $130.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.
Shares of MTH stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
