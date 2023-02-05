Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Raised to $130.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

