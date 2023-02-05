Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

MESO stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Mesoblast has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,053.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

