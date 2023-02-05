Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 41.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on META. Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $186.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $242.61. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

