MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMT stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

