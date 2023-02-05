Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

