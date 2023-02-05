Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

