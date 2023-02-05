Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

