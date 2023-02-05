Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21). Approximately 12,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 39,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.67. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 million and a P/E ratio of 566.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 49.36 and a quick ratio of 49.36.

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

