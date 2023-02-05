Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

