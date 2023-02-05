Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.18%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 563,580 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 72.4% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 117.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

