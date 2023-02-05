Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

