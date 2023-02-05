MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 132.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MLTX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.