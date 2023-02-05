Morgan Stanley Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $81.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

