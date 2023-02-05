Morgan Stanley Increases Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $97.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $173.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

