Morgan Stanley Lowers Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Equal Weight

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RPTX. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

RPTX stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $518.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,511,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.