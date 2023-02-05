Morgan Stanley Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.45.

Clorox Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $143.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 85.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

