Morgan Stanley Raises CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $21.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.