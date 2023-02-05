Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 4,483.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 195,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,565,000 after acquiring an additional 174,690 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $123,347.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,679 shares in the company, valued at $388,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $302,992. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $34.55 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

