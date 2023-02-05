Motco Purchases 10,054 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Motco lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,229.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.