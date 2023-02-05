Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MWA. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

