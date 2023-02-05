National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Sells $113,599.50 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATI. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

