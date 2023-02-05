NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in NCR by 32.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.68.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

