Needham & Company LLC Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
