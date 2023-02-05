Needham & Company LLC Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

