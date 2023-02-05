Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Bill.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.