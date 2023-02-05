Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $534.53 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.33. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Insider Activity

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 61.91% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 132,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $310,159.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,457,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,469,752.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 213.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 664,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

