Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells $141,104.34 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $141,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,842.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

