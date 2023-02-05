Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $160,255.43 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $110.03 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.
