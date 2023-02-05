Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. New Street Research started coverage on Nexi in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nexi from €10.50 ($11.41) to €11.25 ($12.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Nexi Stock Performance

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Nexi has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

