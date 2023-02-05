NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

NXRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

