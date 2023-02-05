NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
NXRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
