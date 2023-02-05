Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) rose 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 10,800,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,476,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Nikola Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 million. Analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,197.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,197.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,281,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after buying an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 992,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nikola by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 363,029 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nikola by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 371,943 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

