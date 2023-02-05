North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.