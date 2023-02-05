Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Novavax were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $47,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 190.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NVAX opened at $11.23 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

