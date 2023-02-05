Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NURE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 427,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 157,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 89,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

NURE stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.