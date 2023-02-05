NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.95.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

