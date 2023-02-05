NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average is $165.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

