Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,223,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,250,000 after buying an additional 219,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 119.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after buying an additional 2,191,601 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

