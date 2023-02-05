Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

