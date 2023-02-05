Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OLO were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OLO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in OLO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in OLO by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OLO by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLO. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

OLO Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.24. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

