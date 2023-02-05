ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.
Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ONE Gas Stock Performance
NYSE OGS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.70.
ONE Gas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.33%.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
