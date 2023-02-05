ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 245.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ONE Gas by 442.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.70.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.