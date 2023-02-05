Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $716.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

