Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:OR opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.77. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

