Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Panacea Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

About Panacea Acquisition Corp. II

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panacea Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.