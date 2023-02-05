Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,207.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

