Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

NYSE PH opened at $350.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.49 and a 200 day moving average of $286.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $350.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

