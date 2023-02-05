Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$46.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$40.41 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8800002 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

