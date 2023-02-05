Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Arani Bose Sells 5,000 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arani Bose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Arani Bose sold 20,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $5,005,000.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $261.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $266.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,159,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

