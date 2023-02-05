PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

